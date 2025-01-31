Parsippany’s Lauren Muraski Stars in Bergen County Players’ Production of Rabbit Hole

PARSIPPANY—Local actress Lauren Muraski plays the lead in the Bergen County Players (BCP) production of Rabbit Hole, a powerful drama exploring grief, resilience, and healing. The play follows a young couple struggling to navigate life after a devastating accident kills their child.

Muraski, who has previously performed at BCP, plays Becca, the grieving mother. “Becca’s character is authentic and relatable. Her pain often leaves her easily triggered, but she has a deeply rooted maternal instinct. Even through her grief, she shows strength, intelligence, introspection, and even wit,” she shared.

She also spoke about her character’s journey throughout the play. “Becca starts finding comfort and joy in small but meaningful ways—like taking a class, forming a supportive connection with a young man who also needs guidance, and rebuilding her relationship with her husband.”

Written by David Lindsay-Abaire, Rabbit Hole won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and masterfully balances deep emotions with moments of humor. Dottie Fischer directs the BCP production from February 8 through March 1 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell.

Get Your Tickets

🎭 Online: www.bcplayers.org

📞 Phone: 201-261-4200

📍 Box Office: 298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell

Don’t miss this moving and unforgettable performance featuring Parsippany’s own Lauren Muraski!