nourish.NJ Appoints Sally Rubin as Director of Philanthropy

MORRIS COUNTY — nourish.NJ has named Califon resident Sally Rubin as its new director of philanthropy.

Rubin will lead fundraising and awareness efforts to support nourish in this role.NJ’s mission is to combat hunger, homelessness, and poverty in Morris County.

After a successful legal career, Rubin transitioned to nonprofit work after advocating for positive change for over twenty years. For the past seventeen years, she has served as the executive director of the Great Swamp Watershed Association (GSWA). In addition to her nonprofit leadership, she has served on the Bedminster Board of Education, the Somerset Hills Board of Education, the Bedminster Township Committee, and the Bedminster Land Use Board.

Sally Rubin

“I’m honored to join nourish.NJ and support its critical work in transforming lives,” said Rubin. “I look forward to contributing to the organization’s impactful mission.”

She believes in the power of gratitude and perspective, often reflecting on the phrase, “You don’t have to cook dinner; you get to cook dinner. ” This belief has fueled her drive to positively impact the lives of individuals and families facing poverty in Morris County.

Founded 40 years ago, nourish.NJ provides comprehensive services, including 1,000 hot, fresh, healthy meals daily to those in need, free farmers’ markets, housing, work readiness, medical care, social services, and education support.

The organization operates a storefront at 36 Sussex Street in Morristown and a facility at 347 South Salem Street in Victory Gardens. Victory Gardens’ location features a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, an open community space, and offices for social service consultations.

For more information, visit www.nourishnj.org.