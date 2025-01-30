Step Back in Time at the Stickley Museum’s Free Valentine’s Open House

PARSIPPANY – Love is in the air at the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, where visitors can experience a heartwarming celebration of history, craftsmanship, and Valentine’s Day traditions.

On Saturday, February 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the museum will host a FREE Valentine’s Open House. This rare opportunity will allow guests to explore the beautifully restored Log House, once home to Gustav Stickley and his family. Step inside and travel back to 1912, when the Stickley daughters were busy preparing for a festive Valentine’s Day party.

A Perfect Valentine’s Shopping & Crafting Experience

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift? Stop by The Craftsman Shop, which has been newly re-opened and features a curated selection of Arts & Crafts-inspired pottery, prints, puzzles, jewelry, candles, and more—ideal for that special someone or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Guests of all ages can embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day with a hands-on crafting activity. Using construction paper, paper lace, Victorian-inspired stickers, and other scrapbooking materials, visitors can create their own unique Valentine’s card to take home as a heartfelt keepsake.

While advance reservations are optional, guests can register by clicking here.

A Deeper Dive: Cavaliers & Ladies – The Stickley Valentine’s Tour

For those eager to uncover the history of Valentine’s Day and its traditions, the museum is also offering a special guided tour:

📅 Saturday, February 8, 2025

🕛 Tours at 11:15 a.m. & 4:15 p.m.

🎟️ $18 per person (Free for Members)

Led by the museum’s Executive Director, Cavaliers & Ladies, the Stickley Valentine’s Tour will take visitors through the Log House, showcasing its remarkable Craftsman furnishings and objects adorned in romantic colors and symbols. This immersive experience highlights Valentine’s Day customs that would have been familiar to the Stickley family and offers a glimpse into their lives at Craftsman Farms.

🔹 Advance registration is required for this tour and can be made at stickleymuseum.org. This tour is designed for adults but is appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Whether you’re looking to explore history, create something special, or simply soak in the nostalgic charm of Craftsman Farms, this Valentine’s Open House is the perfect way to celebrate the season of love. 💘