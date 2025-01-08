Jeffrey S. Paul Named President of Emergency Management Association

MORRIS COUNTY — Jeffrey S. Paul, Director of the Morris County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), was sworn in as president of the New Jersey County Emergency Management Coordinator’s Association

Col. Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, conducted the ceremony at the Administration and Records Building in Morristown. Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, who graduated the 20th Basic Police Class with Paul at the former Morris County Police Training Academy in 1983, held the Bible.

MCPO Deputy Chief of Detectives Jan-Michael Monrad, MCPO Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Col. Patrick Callahan, Jeff Paul, Commissioner Deborah Smith, Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen and Sheriff James Gannon.

“For this new assignment, I am grateful and truly humbled by the enormity of the responsibility and commit to accepting the challenges that lie ahead. There are many — both known and unknown,” said Paul. “The men and women that make up the New Jersey County Emergency Management Coordinators Association in our 21 counties, along with everyone in this room, come from various backgrounds with unique gifts offered in service for the good of the people, who are counting on us to protect and defend. This is what I was born to do.”

The event also was attended by Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen and Commissioner Deborah Smith, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Director Scott Di Giralomo of the Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety, Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, senior staff at the Morris County administration and members from the county’s various departments.

“As we speak right now, our OEM is on the phone with California for what may be the most devastating fire in our nation’s history. New Jersey was the first to place a call and collectively we will go and help. Whether it’s Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Texas, Hawaii or California — fill in the blank. When people say, ‘Who can help us in a time of crisis?’ It’s New Jersey. And it’s because of men like Jeff Paul,” said Col. Callahan, who also serves as the state Director for Emergency Management.

Paul has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, emergency management, and EMS operations. He started his career with the Morristown Bureau of Police in 1979 and later served as captain of tactical operations with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office until his retirement in 2012.

“Only a short 42 years ago, Jeff and I were graduating classmates of the police academy. We’ve come a long way since then, but our joint mission has always been the same: to protect and serve our communities. Just look at his list of achievements: this is the right man for the job of president of the emergency management association!” said Sheriff Gannon.

As director of the Morris County OEM, Paul manages emergency response partnerships across the 39 county municipalities. He also serves as the county Emergency Medical Services (EMS) coordinator and oversees the county’s EMS program, including the deployment of pre-hospital emergency response assets.

Paul also commands the county’s Special Operations Group which provides advanced life support/basic life support (ALS/BLS) services for the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team tactical teams, the bomb squad, and HAZMAT units. He led the team responsible for developing the county’s Rescue Task Force Program and is a Class 2 Officer for the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

During President Donald J. Trump’s first term, Paul coordinated ALS/BLS teams that supported the U.S. Secret Service and White House Medical Team on visits to New Jersey and will continue those efforts during President Trump’s next term.

“We are very proud that Morris County’s director of OEM has been selected to lead the state’s emergency management association, and rightly so. Jeff is a consummate professional and his decades of experience in law enforcement and emergency management will bode well for the state,” said Prosecutor Carroll, who also spoke at the ceremony.

Paul is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the International School of Tactical Medicine, and a certified tactical medical practitioner with numerous advanced certifications. He has written articles and contributed to the resource guide, “Ciottone’s Disaster Medicine,” in addition to lecturing extensively on emergency management topics. He has also taught programs and courses throughout the state and serves as an instructor for the New Jersey State Police.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Department of Law & Public Safety. What we do in Morris County is critical, and having the opportunity to influence emergency management statewide through collaboration with all 21 counties and the state police OEM will strengthen preparedness and response efforts across New Jersey. I have no doubt that Jeff will excel in representing the county and OEM coordinators throughout the state,” said Law & Public Safety Director Di Giralomo.

The New Jersey County Emergency Management Coordinator’s Association represents emergency management leaders from all 21 counties. Its mission is to protect lives and property within New Jersey and to work with all relevant emergency support functions (ESFs) that support these efforts.