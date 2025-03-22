Saturday, March 22, 2025
Driver Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Dump Truck on I-80

PARSIPPANY — A 23-year-old Iselin man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after being struck by a dump truck on Interstate 80, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Jeffrey Lebron.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-80 near milepost 43 in Parsippany.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Elantra and a Honda Civic were traveling eastbound when they collided, causing both vehicles to become disabled in the right lane. The Honda driver, identified as Shumsher Dhillon, exited his vehicle and remained in the roadway.

A Peterbilt dump truck, also traveling east on I-80, struck the Honda and Dhillon.

Dhillon sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Sgt. Lebron said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

