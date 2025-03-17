Morris County Library Hosts “Lunch & Learn” with Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Sheriff James Gannon

HANOVER – The Morris County Library invites residents to an engaging “Lunch & Learn” session featuring Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Sheriff James M. Gannon on Friday, April 4th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will focus on “The History of Law Enforcement in Morris County,” offering attendees a chance to learn about the evolution of policing and justice in the community.

The discussion will cover key historical moments, landmark cases, and the role of law enforcement in maintaining public safety over the years. Prosecutor Carroll and Sheriff Gannon bring decades of experience, providing firsthand insights into Morris County’s legal and law enforcement landscape.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll

The event at the Morris County Library requires advance registration, which can be completed by clicking here. Following the presentation, attendees will enjoy a light lunch as they network and discuss the topic further.

This free educational event allows community members to connect with local law enforcement leaders, ask questions, and better understand how the justice system has evolved to serve and protect residents.

The Morris County Library, located at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany, serves the residents of Morris County by offering a vast collection of books, digital resources, and community programs. Their operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; the library is closed on Sundays. For more information or to plan your visit, contact the library at (973) 285-6930 or visit their official website.