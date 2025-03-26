Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Working Fire Strikes Home on Oneida Avenue in Lake Hiawatha

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Heavy smoke pours from the roof of a home on Oneida Avenue as firefighters battle a working fire. Photo courtesy of Emergency Service News Network.

PARSIPPANY— On Wednesday, March 26, first responders rushed to the scene of a working structure fire at 25 Oneida Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke from a one-story wood frame home.

According to fire officials, Parsippany-Troy Hill Fire Department Deputy 5 was among the first on the scene and reported heavy fire coming from the front of the residence. Command soon updated that conditions inside the structure resembled a “Collyer’s Mansion” — a term used to describe extreme hoarding situations that present additional hazards to fire personnel.

The charred remains of the Oneida Avenue home following the intense blaze that was brought under control by firefighters. Photo courtesy of Emergency Service News Network.

Heavy fire was reported throughout the structure as the situation escalated, with flames extending into the attic space. A downed power line from the property made contact with a fire truck, prompting a request for JCP&L to respond to the scene immediately.

Despite the dangerous conditions, firefighters made significant progress. The bulk of the fire outside the home was knocked down, but crews continued to face intense heat and smoke in the attic and chimney areas. Command eventually reported that the main body of fire had been extinguished, but heavy overhaul was required to ensure all hidden fire pockets were addressed.

Fire departments from the Town of Boonton and Lake Hiawatha Fire District 4 assisted on scene, while Parsippany Rescue & Recovery boarded up the home following the blaze.

Additional resources were called in, including Parsippany Rescue and Recovery’s air truck to assist firefighters on air, and mutual aid was requested from Pine Brook and East Hanover to provide coverage at Parsippany’s Old Bloomfield Avenue firehouse.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all responding departments, the fire was put under control. No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters conduct overhaul operations amid the smoldering aftermath of the Oneida Avenue fire, ensuring all hot spots are fully extinguished. © Parsippany Focus.
