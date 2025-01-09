Thursday, January 9, 2025
Temple Beth Am Hosts Educational Series on Antisemitism with Cantor Ruben

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Temple Beth Am is proud to announce a unique opportunity to delve into the complex history of antisemitism through an engaging and thought-provoking adult education series, “Antisemitism Explained,” led by Cantor Ruben. The four-part program, conducted via Zoom, invites participants to explore the origins and evolution of antisemitism over two millennia.

Cantor Ruben, an educator with over a decade of experience teaching the history of antisemitism at Hunter College, brings his wealth of knowledge and passion to this series. In addition to his teaching, Cantor Ruben is currently writing a book on the History of Antisemitism, further solidifying his expertise in this critical area of study.

The program will be held across two sessions:

Part 1: February 19th and 26th (7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.)
The first two classes will focus on the origins of antisemitism, exploring pagan (pre-Christian) attitudes toward the Jewish people and examining how these beliefs evolved into the antisemitism seen in early Christian and Muslim societies.

Part 2: March 19th and 26th (7:00 p.m. –8:30 p.m.)
The second half of the series moves into the Early Modern Period, a time when hopes for Jewish tolerance were overshadowed by the rise of more virulent forms of antisemitism. Participants will analyze this period’s culmination in the Holocaust and the emergence of “New Antisemitism” in Europe, America, and the Middle East.

Participants are welcome to join any or all sessions, as attendance at every session is not required. Those interested in joining the series can register by emailing Debbie at office@tbaparsippany.org to receive the Zoom link.

“This program is a vital opportunity to educate our community about the roots and persistence of antisemitism,” said Cantor Ruben. “Through understanding the history, we can begin to challenge and combat the prejudices that exist today.”

Temple Beth Am invites all community members to join this enlightening series, emphasizing the importance of learning from history to build a more inclusive and understanding future. As the Temple’s motto states: “There is no limit to what we can do together.”

For more information about Temple Beth Am and its programs, please visit Temple Beth Am.

Temple Beth Am is located at 841 Mountain Way in Morris Plains (located in Adath Shalom Synagogue).

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
