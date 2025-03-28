Parsippany Police to Host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at M&T Bank on April 15

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department invites community members to a cup of coffee and conversation at an upcoming Coffee with a Cop event on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The gathering will occur from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank, located at 240 Baldwin Road in Parsippany.

The event offers residents a unique opportunity to connect with local officers in a relaxed, informal setting. There’s no agenda or speeches—just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, or get to know the officers who serve and protect the community.

“We want the public to feel comfortable coming to us with their concerns or just to chat,” said a representative from the department. “These events help break down barriers and build relationships between officers and the people they serve.”

Coffee with a Cop is part of a national initiative to improve trust and communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve. It provides a platform for open dialogue on public safety, quality of life issues, and how to work together to keep Parsippany a safe place to live and work.

All residents are encouraged to stop by, enjoy coffee, and meet their local officers.