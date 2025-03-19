Parsippany Reschedules Online Auction of Surplus Property

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is gearing up for an exciting opportunity for residents and collectors alike. A long-awaited online auction of surplus property, originally planned for an earlier date, has now been officially rescheduled.

Set to take place through the trusted online platform Municibid, the auction will kick off promptly on Wednesday, April 2, at 9:00 a.m. and continue through Thursday, April 10. Bidding on items will begin at 9:30 a.m. on April 10, with new items closing every 15 minutes thereafter.

For those eager to browse the available surplus items, Municibid.com will provide full details, including terms and conditions. The auction presents a unique chance for buyers to claim township property at competitive prices—all from the comfort of their homes.

Parsippany’s surplus auction offers a little of everything from office equipment to vehicles, tools, and unexpected finds. Whether you’re a bargain hunter, a business owner needing affordable equipment, or simply someone who enjoys the thrill of online auctions, this event is not to be missed.

Mark your calendars and visit Municibid.com to review the available items. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills looks forward to an exciting and successful auction!

The following items will be will be sold:

VEHICLES:

2012 Chevrolet Tahoe 1gnsk2e00cr235934 Police

2009 Chevrolet White GC Bus 1gbe5v1969f400337 Senior Center

1994 Ford Ranger 1ftyr10u74pa83277 Maintenance

2007 Ford Ranger 4X2 Pick Up 1ftyr14u37pa37962 Water

2005 Chevrolet Blazer 1gncs13x45k112759 Parks

2004 Dodge Ram 1d7hu18d14s786198 Parks

2002 Ford Ranger 1ftzr15e72ta59202 Parks

2002 Chevrolet Blazer 1gndt13w72k115725 Parks

2003 Ford F-450 1fdxf46f53eb01344 Parks

2007 Ford F-150XL 1ftrf14w87na46750 Water

2009 Ford Escape Hybrid 1fmcu49319kc41522 IT

2005 Freightliner FL70 1fvabtdc05dn99412 DPW

1993 International Truck 1htgbn6r2ph488216 DPW

2003 Chevrolet S10 1gccs19x938263915 DPW

2005 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor 2fahp71w05x106893 Police

2006 Infiniti G35X jnkcv51f56m617859 Police

2005 Freightliner Sweeper 1fvabtdc05dn99412 DPW

2006 Ambulance 1fdxe45p86ha68257 EMS

2003 Chevrolet Impala 2g1wf52e239268615 Tax Assessing

1999 Chevrolet Pickup 1gcfc29txxz174318 Water

2002 Dodge Stratus 4 Door 1b3el36r62n194268 Maintenance

2001 Dodge Ram Van 2b4jb25y71k552455 Maintenance

2010 Dodge Charger SXT 2b3ca3cv2ah106614 Police

2006 Ford Ranger 1ftyr10u56pa74869 Purchasing

2006 Sterling Jet Vac 2fzaatdc76av69242 DPW

2003 Ford 158 Box Truck 1fdxe45f93ha59280 Water

2008 Ford x14 Pickup 1ftrx14w58fb16536 Water

2009 Ford Ranger Supercab 2wd Pickup 1ftyr14e09pa31323 Water

2003 Ford F57 1fdaf57s43ec65322 Water

2013 Chevy Express Utility Van 1gcwgfcaxd1164241 Water

2000 Ford Expedition Wagon 1fmru1667ylc14518 Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad

2003 Chevrolet Malibu 1g1nd52j53m553438 Senior Center