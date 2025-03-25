Council Votes Down Barberio’s Musella Censure Amid Fierce Backlash From Residents

PARSIPPANY – Almost 300 residents rallied at Parsippany Hills High School to denounce Mayor Jamie Barberio’s political maneuver to censure Councilman and mayoral candidate Justin Musella over an old speeding incident.

Crowds decried the move as a distraction from real issues like deteriorating roads, high taxes, and unchecked development. “We deserve a thorough investigation, not a rushed political attack,” said resident Jack Raia.

One frustrated attendee, Bridget Cazzetto, fired back: “We don’t care about Justin Musella handing out his business card during a traffic stop—what we care about is how much money you have given John Inglesino,” directed at Barberio.

Controversy deepened when the council cut public comment time from the customary five minutes to one—a restriction met by shouts and groans from the audience—and Parsippany-based attorney Jonathan F. Cohen warned that such limitations might chill free speech and violate the Open Public Meetings Act.

The tone of the meeting shifted from a done deal to a matter of minds being moved when two current law enforcement officers and past Barberio voters also questioned the revival of an 18-month-old incident in which police discretion should have prevailed.

A Lake Hiawatha resident, Erick Zimmerman, submitted this photo to Parsippany Focus for publication. Mayor James Barberio was chatting on the cell phone while driving a township vehicle. N.J.S.A. 39:4-97.3; First offense – a fine of $200.00 to $400.00. No motor vehicle penalty points.

Lake Hiawatha resident and active duty officer Danny Manley said, “We’re instructed to exercise discretion, and if there was a concern for ethics, something should have been done when it happened, not during an election.” Right after that, Parsippany resident John Cascone spoke directly to Council President Carifi, saying, “Paul, you know this in the academy that we’re told not to ticket EMTs, other officers, elected officials.” After the marathon 2-hour public comment session ended with over 40 speakers arguing against censuring Councilman Musella, it came time for the actual vote.

In the censure vote, Matt McGrath presented an alternative whereby township police officers would be compelled not to exercise discretion or professional courtesy when pulling over an elected official. Hernandez, Neglia, and McGrath voted no to the censure and reacted favorably to McGrath’s recommendation.

Residents and observers alike now await Mayor Barberio’s administration’s next move. The community calls for accountability, transparency, and a renewed focus on the issues that truly affect their daily lives.