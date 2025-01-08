Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 8, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a Reorganization Meeting on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Click here to view the agenda.

Immediately thereafter, a regular meeting will be held.

Click here to view the agenda.

Click here to download the 2025 Calendar for the Zoning Board of Adjustment

One of the items on the agenda includes Application 24:38, Islamic Community Cultural Center, 879 South Beverwyck Road, Block: 764 Lot: 34 Zone: R1-RW, Preliminary & Final Site Plan w/ ‘C’/‘D’ Variance to the construction of a four-story, 29-unit housing facility. A review of the proposal filed with the Clerk of the Zoning Board is the applicant is proposing six affordable housing units, and prefers not to market the units, given the desire to house members of the religious community.

An agreement has been reached with United Methodist Church for 23 parking spaces be utilized for the subject property, creating 132 parking spaces for the project.