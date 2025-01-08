Thursday, January 9, 2025
Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 8, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a Reorganization Meeting on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Click here to view the agenda.

Immediately thereafter, a regular meeting will be held.

Click here to view the agenda.

Click here to download the 2025 Calendar for the Zoning Board of Adjustment

One of the items on the agenda includes Application 24:38, Islamic Community Cultural Center, 879 South Beverwyck Road, Block: 764 Lot: 34 Zone: R1-RW, Preliminary & Final Site Plan w/ ‘C’/‘D’ Variance to the construction of a four-story, 29-unit housing facility. A review of the proposal filed with the Clerk of the Zoning Board is the applicant is proposing six affordable housing units, and prefers not to market the units, given the desire to house members of the religious community.

An agreement has been reached with United Methodist Church for 23 parking spaces be utilized for the subject property, creating 132 parking spaces for the project.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

