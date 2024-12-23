Monday, December 23, 2024
NewcrestImage Opens Homewood Suites After Refresh

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The hotel was previously a Sonesta Suites and is located at 61 Interpace Parkway.

PARSIPPANY — A 150-unit, five-floor all-suites property in Parsippany has been converted by NewcrestImage and is operating under the Homewood Suites by Hilton brand. The company acquired the hotel in June 2022.

“We don’t just see properties as they are but rather as what they can be,” said Mehul Patel, managing partner/CEO, of NewcrestImage. “This hotel, with its strategic location along Interstate 80 between New York and Pennsylvania in northern New Jersey, offered a compelling opportunity for increased profitability with rebranding.”

The renovation revitalized every aspect of the hotel’s public areas and suites with modern, comfortable furnishings. Two meeting rooms accommodate corporate events, while other amenities include an indoor pool, upgraded fitness center, and complimentary daily buffet breakfast. Every suite features a kitchen and a variety of “like-home” amenities including high-speed internet and Hilton’s Connected TV with streaming services.

The Homewood Suites is located near Newark Liberty International Airport (23 miles), Morris Plains Railway Station (2 miles), and a five major interstate and state highways network.

Located near numerous corporate offices and business parks, the hotel is also close to attractions such as the 2,500-seat multipurpose Mennen Sports Arena (5 miles), Frelinghuysen Arboretum (5 miles), Morris Museum (8 miles), American Dream Mall (25 miles), and the endless options of New York City (29 miles).

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
