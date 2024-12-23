Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Business Administrator Cryan Delivers Fact-Based Update on Drone Reports

Dear Editor:

I want to commend Business Administrator James Cryan, Council President Paul Carifi, and Council Member Justin Musella for the reassuring information they shared with Parsippany residents at last week’s Council meeting about “the drone situation.” Mr. Carifi and Mr. Musella spoke about the active support and information regularly provided by Sheriff Gannon and other Morris County officials regarding their ongoing efforts to investigate and resolve the numerous reported drone sightings.

Mr. Cryan provided updates from a briefing earlier in the week, which he participated in and was conducted by the FBI, the White House, and the Department of Defense. According to Mr. Cryan, the briefing concluded that the reported drone sightings were determined to be aircraft that were either lawful or misidentified, and in some cases, even an occasional star in the night sky.

In sharp contrast to these reassuring comments, Mayor Barberio, demonstrating considerable ignorance and a disconnect with his own Business Administrator, resorted to his standard practice of fear-mongering. He made the following uninformed and accusatory comments:

“If the CIA, the FBI, and the Secret Service say they don’t know, how are we going to know? Kind of makes you wonder. Do they know? I think they do know. They are full of it. I think they do know. They are not telling us. How can we not be concerned?”

What a contrast: rational, fact-based information provided by experts versus paranoid propaganda spouted by a panicked politician.

It will be interesting to see which approach resonates with Parsippany voters in next year’s Republican Mayoral primary.

Bob Crawford 
Montville

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Local News

