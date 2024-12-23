Letter to the Editor: Business Administrator Cryan Delivers Fact-Based Update on Drone Reports

Dear Editor:

I want to commend Business Administrator James Cryan, Council President Paul Carifi, and Council Member Justin Musella for the reassuring information they shared with Parsippany residents at last week’s Council meeting about “the drone situation.” Mr. Carifi and Mr. Musella spoke about the active support and information regularly provided by Sheriff Gannon and other Morris County officials regarding their ongoing efforts to investigate and resolve the numerous reported drone sightings.

Mr. Cryan provided updates from a briefing earlier in the week, which he participated in and was conducted by the FBI, the White House, and the Department of Defense. According to Mr. Cryan, the briefing concluded that the reported drone sightings were determined to be aircraft that were either lawful or misidentified, and in some cases, even an occasional star in the night sky.

In sharp contrast to these reassuring comments, Mayor Barberio, demonstrating considerable ignorance and a disconnect with his own Business Administrator, resorted to his standard practice of fear-mongering. He made the following uninformed and accusatory comments:

“If the CIA, the FBI, and the Secret Service say they don’t know, how are we going to know? Kind of makes you wonder. Do they know? I think they do know. They are full of it. I think they do know. They are not telling us. How can we not be concerned?”

What a contrast: rational, fact-based information provided by experts versus paranoid propaganda spouted by a panicked politician.

It will be interesting to see which approach resonates with Parsippany voters in next year’s Republican Mayoral primary.



Bob Crawford

Montville