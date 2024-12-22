Brooklyn Men Sentenced for Violent Robberies, Including Parsippany Check Cashing Location

PARSIPPANY — Two Brooklyn men were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for their involvement in a series of violent robberies, including one in Parsippany, highlighting the collaborative efforts of law enforcement in bringing them to justice. The crimes, which spanned three states, targeted check cashing locations and involved the use of firearms and physical restraint of employees, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Defendants and Sentencing

Ramel Harris, also known as Ramel Harrison, 43, and Neville Brown, 40, both of Brooklyn, New York, were sentenced to 186 months (15.5 years) in prison each by U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi in Newark federal court. They previously pleaded guilty to charges of Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. In addition to their prison terms, both men were sentenced to five years of supervised release.

The Robberies and Their Impact on Parsippany

Between January 2021 and January 2022, Harris and Brown orchestrated a string of robberies, including a violent heist at a Parsippany check cashing location. The robbers brandished firearms, used zip ties to restrain female employees, and stole significant sums of money. Their actions left an indelible mark on the local community.

The Parsippany robbery was part of a broader spree that included locations in Old Bridge, and Hackettstown, as well as an attempted robbery in Nanuet, New York. In total, Harris and Brown stole approximately $563,566.35.

The Investigation

A meticulous investigation, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, revealed Harris and Brown’s criminal network. Authorities obtained video surveillance and analyzed historical cell phone records, placing the men at the crime scenes, including the Parsippany robbery. The investigation also uncovered their surveillance of check cashing locations in Mount Kisco, New York, Allentown, Pennsylvania, and West Chester, Pennsylvania, indicating the scope of their criminal conspiracy.

Law Enforcement Collaboration

The arrests and convictions were made possible by the coordinated efforts of numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department under the leadership of Police Chief Richard Pantina. U.S. Attorney Sellinger also credited the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI’s field offices in New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia, and police departments from Hackettstown, Old Bridge, and other jurisdictions.

Community Impact and Justice Served

The successful prosecution of Harris and Brown underscores the commitment of law enforcement to protecting communities like Parsippany. The resolution of this case serves as a reminder that crimes against local businesses and residents will be met with swift and decisive justice.