Chess Club at Morris County Library: Upcoming 2025 Dates Announced

MORRIS COUNTY — Chess enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are invited to enjoy friendly and non-competitive games at the Morris County Library throughout 2025. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, this drop-in program offers a welcoming environment to learn, play, and connect with others.

Event Details:

Dates: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Morris County Library Public Meeting Room, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany .

Cost: Free

Contact: Reader's Services, (973) 285-6385

Players are encouraged to bring their own chess sets and time clocks if available. Basic knowledge of the rules is suggested but not required. This is a wonderful opportunity to play the timeless game of chess in a relaxed setting.

No registration is required — just drop in, make your move, and enjoy the game!

For more information, contact Reader’s Services at (973) 285-6385.