Monday, December 16, 2024
Chess Club at Morris County Library: Upcoming 2025 Dates Announced

By Frank L. Cahill
Make Your Move: Chess Club Returns to Morris County Library Starting January 8

MORRIS COUNTY — Chess enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are invited to enjoy friendly and non-competitive games at the Morris County Library throughout 2025. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, this drop-in program offers a welcoming environment to learn, play, and connect with others.

Event Details:

  • Dates:
    • Wednesday, January 8, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, July 9, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Morris County Library Public Meeting Room, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany.
  • Cost: Free
  • Contact: Reader’s Services, (973) 285-6385

Players are encouraged to bring their own chess sets and time clocks if available. Basic knowledge of the rules is suggested but not required. This is a wonderful opportunity to play the timeless game of chess in a relaxed setting.

No registration is required — just drop in, make your move, and enjoy the game!

For more information, contact Reader’s Services at (973) 285-6385.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
