Monday, December 16, 2024
The Learning Experience Hosts Holiday Celebration with Santa in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Aysha Reyes, 5, shares a special moment with Santa during The Learning Experience's holiday celebration in Parsippany.

PARSIPPANYThe Learning Experience in Parsippany spread holiday cheer on Saturday, December 15, with a festive celebration for children and families. The event featured a special appearance by Santa Claus, giving children the chance to share their holiday wishes and take memorable photos with him.

The colorful celebration featured a fun winter-themed backdrop and cheerful decorations, perfectly capturing the magic of the holidays

Families enjoyed the joyous atmosphere as the children delighted in meeting Santa and experiencing the magic of the holiday season. The Learning Experience staff ensured the event was filled with fun, laughter, and seasonal spirit.

Events like this highlight the center’s commitment to fostering a warm and engaging environment for children and their families.

For more information about The Learning Experience and its programs, click here.

The Learning Experience is located at 1159 Parsippany Boulevard.

The holiday magic continued at The Learning Experience (Parsippany), where the festive event featured an enchanting “Candy Land” display. The colorful setup included charming gingerbread houses, candy-themed decorations, and a cheerful bear dressed in holiday attire, surrounded by vibrant lollipops and candy canes.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

