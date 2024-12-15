The Learning Experience Hosts Holiday Celebration with Santa in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The Learning Experience in Parsippany spread holiday cheer on Saturday, December 15, with a festive celebration for children and families. The event featured a special appearance by Santa Claus, giving children the chance to share their holiday wishes and take memorable photos with him.

The colorful celebration featured a fun winter-themed backdrop and cheerful decorations, perfectly capturing the magic of the holidays

Families enjoyed the joyous atmosphere as the children delighted in meeting Santa and experiencing the magic of the holiday season. The Learning Experience staff ensured the event was filled with fun, laughter, and seasonal spirit.

Events like this highlight the center’s commitment to fostering a warm and engaging environment for children and their families.

For more information about The Learning Experience and its programs, click here.

The Learning Experience is located at 1159 Parsippany Boulevard.