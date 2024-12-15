Monday, December 16, 2024
Bucco to Biden Administration: “Enough is Enough” After Drones Disrupt NY Airport

By Frank L. Cahill
Senator Anthony Bucco

MORRIS COUNTY — Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-25) is demanding action from the Biden administration after drone sightings in New York prompted Orange County airport to temporarily shut down.

“Enough is enough. The Biden administration’s feeble response to these unidentified drones in New Jersey and New York is going to end up in tragedy. I am tired of demanding answers, it is time for action. This has gone on for way too long. The blatant display of disrespect to the American people is a glowing example of the Biden administration’s incompetence and failure to prioritize our national security. “

“If one injury or tragedy occurs as a result of these mysterious drones, the blame will rest solely on the negligent hands of President Biden and his administration. The time for excuses has passed. It is time for the FBI and FAA to take decisive action. The American people deserve no less.”

