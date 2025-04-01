Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Letter to the Editor: A Troubling Trend

Dear Editor:

A troubling trend seems to be forming in Parsippany. During the last town council meeting, during which a move to censure Councilman Musella was on the agenda, comments by the public were limited to one minute rather than the standard five-minute time frame. No advanced notice was given of this change from the norm. This required speakers to try and change their prepared statements on the fly to accommodate the truncated time to speak.

I am sure we recall the same gamesmanship used to limit public participation during the PILOT Program protest in December 2023, when a minute and a half time limit was announced just as the public comment session was about to begin. These two incidents have one thing in common: the administration knew the residents were not in favor of either of the proposals being endorsed by the mayor and council.

Limiting the citizens of Parsippany to speak about their concerns on both matters only galvanized their opposition to both proposals being pushed by the mayor and his cohorts. This type of interference with free speech is another reason Parsippany needs new leadership from the top down. It is time to clean the house in City Hall and elect representatives who listen to the residents and do not view the taxpayers as an impediment to their preconceived plans.

Richard Suarez

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
