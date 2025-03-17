Unattended Death Reported on Parsippany Boulevard

PARSIPPANY — Authorities are investigating an unattended death after a delivery person discovered an unresponsive man on the front lawn of a property on Parsippany Boulevard.

According to officials, the Parsippany Police Department notified the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office about the incident on Saturday, March 15. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the individual was pronounced deceased.

While the investigation remains ongoing, authorities have stated that the death is not considered suspicious. Additional details have not been released yet.