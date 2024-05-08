New Jersey Small Business Manual Now Available

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) announced the availability of the New Jersey Small Business Manual, a publication that provides information and guidance on establishing, maintaining, and expanding a small business. NJBAC, a division of the Department of State, worked in collaboration with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), the Office of Innovation, and other community-based partners to create a resource to help small businesses grow and thrive in New Jersey.

The contents of the manual include information about state and local permits and inspections, financial assistance programs, lease contracts, commercial real estate transactions, and a variety of other topics related to owning and operating a small business. The manual is available in hard copy as well as online by clicking here.

“The small business sector is crucial to our State’s economy,” said Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way. “Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans are contributing to our statewide prosperity every day. We understand the value of investing in tools and resources, like the New Jersey Small Business Manual, for business owners and entrepreneurs because the return is high. When our small business community thrives, we all do.”

Anyone may download copies of the business manual from the NJBAC website or request copies to have on hand for their constituencies. Also, private citizens can contact NJBAC via live chat or helpline (1-800-JERSEY-7) to request a printed version.

“The content of the New Jersey Small Business Manual represents the most common queries and requests for assistance we receive from the small business community,” said Melanie Willoughby, Executive Director of NJBAC. “By compiling the information in a digestible, easy-to-use publication, we are ensuring access to essential information that is designed to make life easier for entrepreneurs and business owners. The manual was truly a collaborative effort across several state agencies.”

The New Jersey Small Business Manual was established pursuant to P.L.2023, c.27. Pursuant to the law, the manual will be reviewed and updated periodically.

About the New Jersey Business Action Center

The New Jersey Business Action Center serves as the State’s liaison to the business community, offering free information, services, and resources across various areas such as business registration, financial programs, regulatory compliance, property selection, workforce training, and more. NJBAC, a division of the Department of State, comprises multiple offices, including Business Advocacy, Export Promotion, Small Business Advocacy, State Planning, and the Cannabis Training Academy. Access to NJBAC services is available through NJ DOS – NJ Business Action Center or Business.NJ.gov – or by calling 1-800-JERSEY-7.