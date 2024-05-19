Wonder’s Arrival in Parsippany Just Around the Corner

PARSIPPANY — Wonder, “a collection of delivery-first restaurants” and “new kind of food hall,” is adding to their collection of New Jersey locations. Parsippany.

Imagine 30 unique restaurants to choose from, delivered to your door in under 30 minutes. Wonder offers that experience to its customers.

Wonder aims to make world-class food accessible regardless of location. To achieve this, they have developed a vertically integrated, new standard of dining that allows people to enjoy menus from award-winning chefs and iconic restaurants across the country all in one place. Their elevated brick-and-mortar locations will provide options for pickup, dine-in, and home delivery.

Wonder is expanding as a food-tech startup backed by top-tier venture capitalists and led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs—including some of the most accomplished leaders in the technology, culinary, and logistics industries. They invite others to join them in pioneering a new dining category called “Fast-Fine” and revolutionizing how people eat.

Storefronts in Midland Park and Cresskill opened in late January. Additional locations include Hoboken, Springfield, and Westfield. A new location is planned to open soon in Ledgewood and Teterboro. They also have storefronts in New York.

Wonder’s corporate headquarters are located in Parsippany at 399 Jefferson Road.

Featuring “some of the world’s best chefs” (Bobby Flay, Jose Andres, Nancy Silverton) and “award-winning restaurants from across the country,” the multi-restaurant brand allows customers to order from any combination of concepts at each particular location.

Everything is made-to-order at their storefronts and delivered in under 30 minutes — pick-up and limited dine-in options are also available.

They will seek a preliminary and final major site plan with “C/D” Variance for a restaurant & signs located in the former Capital One Bank, 1295 Route 46, Block: 729 Lot: 1 Zone: O-3. The Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board will hear their application on Wednesday, May 22.