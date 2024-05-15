Armed Robber Receives 28-Year Sentence for East Hanover Best Buy Heist

EAST HANOVER — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and East Hanover Township Police Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo confirmed the sentencing of Michael Guirguis, 39, of Jersey City, in connection with the armed robbery of Best Buy, 410 Route 10 East, on May 28, 2022.

On May 10, 2024, the Honorable Ralph E. Amirata, J.S.C., imposed a sentence of 28 years in New Jersey State Prison, with 23.75 years of parole ineligibility. Specifically, the defendant received 28 years for the first-degree Robbery, per NJSA 2C:43-7a(2). The third-degree Shoplifting, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon merged into the Robbery.

Guirguis was found guilty by a jury on March 22, 2024, of first-degree Armed Robbery, third-degree Shoplifting, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Judge Amirata also found Guirguis guilty of Resisting Arrest. He was held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending sentencing.

The State presented evidence that on May 28, 2022, Guirguis entered Best Buy on Route 10 in East Hanover and removed multiple iPads and iPhones from a display table worth $4,500. As he tried to flee Best Buy, Guirguis brandished a knife at an asset protection employee. Guirguis also brandished the blade of the knife at a second individual after stepping outside of the store with the stolen items. Police arrived to find Guirguis in the parking lot with the knife and stolen items in hand. The defendant did not respond to lawful orders and was apprehended by force.

Prosecutor Carroll credited the Trial Team of Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Herda, Assistant Prosecutor Donald Gual, Agent John Jespersen, Detective Matthew Marino, and Support Staff members Nina Tenten, Natalie Marzalik, and Anna Cerutti.

The Prosecutor would like to thank and acknowledge the agencies that participated in the investigation that led to the successful prosecution, including the East Hanover Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office General Investigation Unit.