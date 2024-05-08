Thursday, May 9, 2024
Community Heroes: Rainbow Lakes Firefighters Train for Emergency Vehicle Extrication

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Volunteer Opportunity: Help Save Lives with Rainbow Lakes Fire Department

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday morning, April 21st, the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (Parsippany District 2) held a multi-vehicle extrication drill in the parking lot of our firehouse. Auto extrication involves carefully removing a vehicle or its components from around a person trapped inside due to a collision. This process requires specific tools, equipment, and skilled precision to prevent any additional injuries to the occupants.

If you’re interested in becoming part of our team, please send us an instant message or visit our website at https://rlvfc.org for more information.

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department conducted a multi-vehicle extrication training exercise
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
