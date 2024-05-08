Community Heroes: Rainbow Lakes Firefighters Train for Emergency Vehicle Extrication

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday morning, April 21st, the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department (Parsippany District 2) held a multi-vehicle extrication drill in the parking lot of our firehouse. Auto extrication involves carefully removing a vehicle or its components from around a person trapped inside due to a collision. This process requires specific tools, equipment, and skilled precision to prevent any additional injuries to the occupants.

If you’re interested in becoming part of our team, please send us an instant message or visit our website at https://rlvfc.org for more information.