Sons of the American Legion Post #249 Hosts First Annual Pasta Night

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 (SOI) President Joe Jannarone Jr. received the call. One of Parsippany’s significant veterans organizations was planning its first Annual Pasta Night Fundraiser, and they were aware of the SOI’s culinary skills and willingness to help out local causes. Bringing it to the members’ attention, the group happily took only a minute to volunteer their services in a great community endeavor.

On May 18, Jannarone arrived at the Post early, armed with an array of cooking utensils, oversized pots and pans, 36 pounds of Penne Rigate pasta, and loads of meatballs, to begin preparations for the 6:00 p.m. dinner. Shortly thereafter, 12 SOI volunteers started to arrive to set up and start preparing the meal for the evening’s event. It was the Sons of the American Legion – Post 249’s first “Annual Pasta Night,” and a delicious pasta and meatballs dinner was clearly in order.

Post #249 is the Parsippany local American Legion Veterans Organization Post. It is a non-profit organization located at 91 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha. The Post was founded in 1935 as Parsippanong American Legion Post #249. The Post’s charitable endeavors include providing a resource for Veterans Hospitals, scholarships for local youths, Toys for Tots, and a wide range of varied services to area veterans and the community.

The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) is an American Legion program established to assist with veteran programs, activities, and fundraising. SAL members include males of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership.

Post #249, in addition to its regular membership, includes between 40 and 50 Sons of the American Legion and 46 members of the Women’s Auxiliary. The Post is always looking for new members and can be reached at (973) 335-9266 or via email: americanlegion249@gmail.com. The Post offers a large banquet room, which is available for parties, a full-sized, well-stocked bar, and a kitchen. It is deceptively large and could easily fit over 100 in the dining area alone. It provides an excellent venue to share camaraderie with old and new friends while enjoying a cocktail. How could you go wrong at $3.00 for a 12 oz beer, $5.00 for mixed drinks, and $4.00 for a glass of wine?

Congratulations to Event Coordinator Steve Giersyk, Women’s Auxiliary President Michele Silver, and Commander Michael Poplawski on a successful event. Over 70 members and guests were in attendance to share a fun time filled with delectable food (salads, breads, assorted desserts, and, of course, all the pasta and meatballs you could eat). DJ Nick, Anytime Entertainment, kept it lively and entertaining. Plus, many walked away with a door prize, raffle prize, or the 50/50.

Some local dignitaries on hand included Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, Councilmen Frank Neglia, Justin Musella, and former Councilman Michael dePierro.

Post 249 is also scheduled for its Annual Picnic at Lenape Park in Lake Hiawatha on September 14. This event will feature the “All You Can Eat” picnic fare, which many long-time attendees always look forward to.

Post 249 is Closed on Tuesdays. Open Wednesday – Monday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Unless Flag is down.