PARSIPPANY — To support a growing number of families seeking high-quality child care and early years education for their young children, BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care has opened a brand-new center at 70 Old Bloomfield Avenue in Parsippany. Part of Busy Bees – one of the world’s largest providers of early childhood education and care – BrightPath Parsippany serves children six weeks to six years old with nurturing early learning programs designed to give every child the best start in life.

The school, which officially opened its doors on April 16, will be hosting a Ribbon-cutting and Opening Celebration on Saturday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. The event will feature:

Remarks from Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio and Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board

A check presentation from BrightPath to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, which will be accepted by Club President Carol Tiesi

Fun activities for the whole family, including face-painting, arts and crafts, and a ‘build your own flower bouquet’ station in honor of Mother’s Day

Tours of the school and a meet-and-greet with educators

“With caring educators, our program is designed to provide children with quality care in a warm and nurturing environment,” says early childhood education professional Monica Zollo, Center Director at BrightPath Parsippany. “Combining that commitment with our holistic approach to meaningful learning opportunities, BrightPath gives every child the best start in life.”

Through a blend of play-based learning activities and child-led curiosities, BrightPath fosters a balanced and comprehensive learning experience with programs for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and pre-kindergarten students. This includes a focus on language and literacy, math discovery, global citizenship, building connections, social skills and adaptability, creative discovery, STEM discovery, physical literacy, and environmental stewardship. Children who begin their education at BrightPath will be more than ready for Kindergarten and excited to continue their life of learning.

“We are thrilled to welcome BrightPath to Parsippany,” says Mayor Barberio. “Quality child care programs are essential for our entire community. They are lifelines for working families, enabling parents to set their children up for success in a very meaningful way.”

Learn more about BrightPath Parsippany click here.

BrightPath is a world-class and innovative provider of early childhood education that follows a unique curriculum. With partnerships in programming, nutrition, communication technology, and recreational fitness, we consistently deliver the best in quality, care, and opportunity for early-year development.