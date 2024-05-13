Musella to be Honored at America’s Future 2024 Annual Gala

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella will be inducted into the 1995 Society and America’s Future. The Gala and Showcase will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., at Larz Anderson House, 2118 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC. Click here to purchase tickets.

More than 100 outstanding nominations were received for the inaugural inductees to The 1995 Society and America’s Future.

These young leaders have made it their mission to promote freedom and individual liberty in our society, and their work is inspirational.

Through their work of advancing the ideas of a free society through impactful research, leading grassroots initiatives, enacting meaningful policy reforms at the state level, and giving a voice to free-market ideas in the media – the efforts of this year’s winners to promote freedom and limited government better the lives and happiness of all Americans.

Justin Musella

Justin Musella is a new Councilman in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. His campaign focused on keeping Parsippany the safe, prosperous, and community-oriented township his constituents know and love. Musella has been active in politics since an early age, having worked as a volunteer on Governor Christie’s campaign in 2009 and eventually becoming Chair of the Morris County Young Republicans in 2020.

Even before taking the oath of office, Musella was ranked 11th on Insider NJ’s 2021 list of “most influential millennials” in New Jersey politics. Musella was honored by the NJ Globe for being selected as having one of the best-run campaigns of 2021. Recently, he was ranked by Insider NJ as the 13th most influential millennial in politics of 2022 and 10th in 2023 on the same list.

Unafraid to take a controversial position, Musella separated himself from his GOP colleagues in Parsippany. He kept his campaign promise by voting against every tax increase since the election and a union mandate for taxpayer-funded projects in 2022. Musella strongly believes in helping a new generation of Republican leaders find their voice in the state of New Jersey and is eager to be a leader in this effort.

In addition to Musella, Nicholas Horton, and Daniel Di Martino will also be inducted into The 1995 Society and America’s Future.

Nicholas Horton

A lifelong Arkansan, Nicholas Horton has done political and policy work in roughly half the country, ranging from Maine to Montana. His original research and analysis have been highlighted in The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Forbes, National Review Online, the Washington Examiner, and Townhall, among other national outlets. Nic has also appeared on numerous talk radio shows across the country.

Starting in the political world volunteering for local in Arkansas campaigns, Nic eventually founded and led The Arkansas Patriot, one of the leading conservative news sites in the South. Much of Nic’s work focused on holding local governments and elected officials accountable on wasteful spending, lack of transparency, and tax hikes. Partnering with local concerned citizens, Nic played an instrumental role in defeating numerous local tax increases at the ballot.

Daniel Di Martino

Daniel was born in 1999 in Venezuela to a middle-class family. His grandparents escaped poverty and oppression in Italy and Spain in the 1950s, seeking a better future in the then 4th richest country in the world, Venezuela. Italy was destroyed by fascism and World War II, and Spain by the Spanish Civil War and the Franco regime.

Yet, despite not having a high school education and having to learn a new language, his family prospered under Venezuela’s relatively free market and strong democracy in the second half of the 20th century.

But Daniel saw how socialism transformed the once prosperous nation that welcomed his grandparents into a poor and dangerous place. His family’s income was drastically reduced due to inflation, and he was forced to line up for food and basic necessities for hours due to the socialist policies of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.