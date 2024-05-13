Parsippany to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46 East.

Memorial Day is a solemn federal holiday in the United States dedicated to remembering and honoring the military personnel who have lost their lives in service to their country. Observed on the last Monday of May, this day was originally known as Decoration Day. It emerged after the American Civil War as a way to honor both Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the conflict. Over time, it has come to commemorate all U.S. military members who have died while serving.

On Memorial Day, it is customary to visit cemeteries and memorials to pay respects to the fallen, often decorating their graves with American flags as a sign of gratitude and remembrance. While the day marks the beginning of summer and is typically associated with family gatherings and public festivities, its true essence lies in the reflective homage paid to those who sacrificed for their country.



