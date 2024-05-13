Tuesday, May 14, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany to hold Memorial Day Ceremony
Local News

Parsippany to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
59
Laying of the Wreaths at Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day in honor of our departed veterans

PARSIPPANY — The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46 East.

Memorial Day is a solemn federal holiday in the United States dedicated to remembering and honoring the military personnel who have lost their lives in service to their country. Observed on the last Monday of May, this day was originally known as Decoration Day. It emerged after the American Civil War as a way to honor both Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the conflict. Over time, it has come to commemorate all U.S. military members who have died while serving.

On Memorial Day, it is customary to visit cemeteries and memorials to pay respects to the fallen, often decorating their graves with American flags as a sign of gratitude and remembrance. While the day marks the beginning of summer and is typically associated with family gatherings and public festivities, its true essence lies in the reflective homage paid to those who sacrificed for their country.


spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Join World-Renowned Spiritual Experts at Fairfield’s Wellness Gala
Next article
Parsippany’s Memorial Day Tradition Continues with Annual Parade
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »