Parsippany’s Memorial Day Tradition Continues with Annual Parade

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, starting at 12:00 Noon.

The Parade route starts on Littleton Road at Sylvan Way and ends at Rita Drive.

Vendors are reminded to arrive at the check-in point located at the corner of Littleton Road (Route 202) and Sylvan Way by 11:00 a.m.

For parade participants, please click here for more information, and to register, click here. If you are interested, please register by Tuesday, May 20.