Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Parsippany’s Memorial Day Tradition Continues with Annual Parade

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The parade in Parsippany-Troy Hills was made even more delightful with the presence of lively and entertaining clowns. Dressed in colorful costumes and armed with tricks and antics, the clowns brought laughter and joy to both children and adults alike. Their funny gestures, balloon animals, and playful interactions with the crowd added a whimsical and light-hearted atmosphere to the event.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, starting at 12:00 Noon.

The Parade route starts on Littleton Road at Sylvan Way and ends at Rita Drive.

Vendors are reminded to arrive at the check-in point located at the corner of Littleton Road (Route 202) and Sylvan Way by 11:00 a.m.

For parade participants, please click here for more information, and to register, click here. If you are interested, please register by Tuesday, May 20.

Parsippany to hold Memorial Day Ceremony
Musella to be Honored at America’s Future 2024 Annual Gala
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
