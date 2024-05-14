American Legion to Host “Pasta Dinner”

PARSIPPANY — Join for a “Pasta Dinner” fundraiser hosted by the Sons of the American Legion Post 249 on Saturday, May 18th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Delight in a delectable dinner that includes Pasta, Meatballs, Bread, and Dessert, provided by the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561. Tickets are $25.00 each, and a cash bar will be available. DJ Nick from Anytime Entertainment will play music.

Find us at the American Legion Post 249, 91 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more details, contact (973) 335-9266 or email americanlegion249@gmail.com.