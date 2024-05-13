Letter to the Editor: Parsippany’s Future: Musella Receives National Recognition for Public Service

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Councilman Justin Musella with the recent recognition accorded to him by the 1995 Society and America’s Future, honoring his tireless commitment to speaking about and acting in the best interests of all of his constituents in Parsippany,

This award not only honors Justin but speaks loudly and positively to the future choice Justin will offer Parsippany residents should he run for Mayor in the Republican primary in 2025,

That future choice is abundantly clear when one listens to the bombastic, angry, self-defensive, and self-serving rhetoric espoused by a panicked and paid-for Mayor Barberio and the thoughtful, reasoned approach taken by Councilman Musella as Parsippany residents face multiple public safety and economic challenges.

Forward to the future with Justin or back to the past with Jamie??

Bob Crawford