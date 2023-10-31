United Methodist Church Members Serve Heartwarming Ham Dinners

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany United Methodist Church (PUMC) recently welcomed community members to an “all-you-can-eat” Ham Dinner fundraiser, marking yet another successful event in the church’s calendar.
Attendees indulged in a sumptuous spread featuring ham, corn, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, string beans, baked beans, and rolls. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, church members contributed a variety of homemade desserts, further enhancing the dining experience.
Situated at 903 South Beverwyck Road, PUMC continually hosts a range of activities and events in service to the community. Interested individuals can contact the church directly at (973) 887-4657 or click here to visit their website for further information.
The Parsippany United Methodist Church congregation was founded in 1830. In 1962, the century-old original church building was torn down to make room for an interstate highway. An education building and fellowship hall were built on a new location, but for years the congregation dreamed of a new, dedicated sanctuary. An identity was shaped over the course of the forty years between the evacuation of the original church building and the completion of the new sanctuary.
In a hostile, hurting world, they reach out to share kindness and laughter. Their spirituality is based on Jesus and his love and compassion. They provide a community of support and healing where all are welcomed and valued regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, disability, gender, or economic status. In a world where people feel they can love only those who are like themselves, they seek to celebrate the uniqueness of every human being.