PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany United Methodist Church (PUMC) recently welcomed community members to an “all-you-can-eat” Ham Dinner fundraiser, marking yet another successful event in the church’s calendar.

Attendees indulged in a sumptuous spread featuring ham, corn, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, string beans, baked beans, and rolls. Adding a personal touch to the occasion, church members contributed a variety of homemade desserts, further enhancing the dining experience.

Situated at 903 South Beverwyck Road, PUMC continually hosts a range of activities and events in service to the community. Interested individuals can contact the church directly at (973) 887-4657 or click here to visit their website for further information.

Bob and Debbie Young recently enjoyed a delightful ham dinner.

The Parsippany United Methodist Church congregation was founded in 1830. In 1962, the century-old original church building was torn down to make room for an interstate highway. An education building and fellowship hall were built on a new location, but for years the congregation dreamed of a new, dedicated sanctuary. An identity was shaped over the course of the forty years between the evacuation of the original church building and the completion of the new sanctuary.

Local residents showed their support for the United Methodist Church by turning up in good numbers for the recent event. It’s always heartening to see the community come together and stand by their institutions, showcasing their spirit of unity and togetherness.

In a hostile, hurting world, they reach out to share kindness and laughter. Their spirituality is based on Jesus and his love and compassion. They provide a community of support and healing where all are welcomed and valued regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, disability, gender, or economic status. In a world where people feel they can love only those who are like themselves, they seek to celebrate the uniqueness of every human being.

Bernie Clarkin, Karen Gajewski, and Judy Hernandez enjoyed a delightful ham dinner together. It was a great moment for the trio to bond and share a meal.

Church members showcased their baking skills by contributing a variety of homemade desserts. Among the delightful offerings were Carrot Cake, Chocolate Cake, Lemon Cake, and Pistachio. Attendees were treated to these delicious confections, which added a sweet touch to the gathering.



Justin Musella, Karen Gajewski, Doreen Brennan, Carol Tiesi, and Jewel Burns thoroughly enjoyed the ham at the recent church event.