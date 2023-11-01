Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Amazon Delivery Man Charged with Burglary After Unlawful Entry into Home

Frank L. Cahill
File Photo
MORRIS COUNTY — This week, a Denville residence received more than just a delivery when an Amazon courier reportedly entered the home without permission, according to Denville Police.

Leebert Michel, 28, Bronx, NY resident, has been charged with burglary in connection with the incident that took place on Monday, October 30.

The homeowners reported to the authorities that “an Amazon delivery personnel illegitimately made their way into their dwelling subsequent to dropping off a package.” Video evidence shows Michel entering the Arden Road property following the delivery on the same day.

Following the charge, Michel was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court.

