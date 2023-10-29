Nest Chiropractic: A Year of Healing and Growth

PARSIPPANY — The Nest – Family, Pediatric + Prenatal Chiropractic, marked its first anniversary on Sunday, October 29, with a ribbon-cutting event.

The Nest, located at 341 Smith Road, takes care of everyone from adult males, to athletes to senior citizens. They specialize in pediatric and prenatal because they are extremely passionate about caring for entire families (mom and dad included!) in order to remove nerve interferences early in life to allow you and your loved ones to live healthy and clearly with optimal functionality.

Every detail in the Adjusting Room has been carefully considered to ensure the utmost comfort for those receiving care. The state-of-the-art chiropractic tables are adjustable to cater to patients of all ages and sizes, from infants to the elderly. Additionally, the room is equipped with the latest chiropractic tools and technologies to provide precise and effective adjustments.

Mayor James Barberio cut the ribbon with Julie Kayzerman, Communications & Community Outreach for Nest, as Dr. Dan Roses looked on. Also joining in the ribbon cutting were Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and member Scott Donnelly with Preston Donnelly.

Frank Cahill presented Dr. Roses with a plaque from Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development. He said “Congratulations on Celebrating one year in Parsippany. Nest Chiropractic offers a welcoming environment for all ages, including Pediatric and Prenatal. They created a nurturing space where children find joy in each visit.”

Dr. Dan Roses comes from a family of chiropractors. Dr. Roses has been adjusted since birth. Hailing from West Orange he is now humbled to be adjusting babies every day and provide chiropractic care to the communities he grew up in. He is proficient in multiple chiropractic techniques including Diversified, cox flexion-distraction, activator sacro-occipital technique, and gonstead, and is certified in the Webster Technique for chiropractic care in pregnancy.

The X-Ray Exam Room is an essential component of many medical and chiropractic facilities, offering an inside look into the body to diagnose, plan, and monitor treatments. Stepping into such a room, one might notice the lead-lined walls, ensuring that the radiation used during the process remains contained within the room, keeping both patients and staff safe.

Dr. Dan earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Life University in Marietta, Georgia. Prior to that, he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from The Catholic University of America.

When he is not helping others achieve their optimum health through chiropractic, he is an avid sports enthusiast and faithfully follows the Yankees, Devils, and Giants.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday by appointment. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Nest is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.