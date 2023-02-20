Ash Stone Honored During New Jersey Region III Competition

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon (AcDec) Team participated in the New Jersey Region III Competition on Saturday, January 28, at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Clifton.

The six team members who participated were Haroon Afzal, Ram Gupta, Nishanth Makkithaya, Chaitanya Matrubai, Ash Stone, and Danial Tanveer. Chaitanya Matrubai earned an individual Honorable Mention, and Ash Stone took ten medals and awards, including one for being the Highest Scoring Varsity competitor for the regional competition. As a result, Ash has been invited to compete at the state level as an individual on Saturday, March 4.

Academic Decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include math, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview. This year’s theme is the American Revolution. Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, Spanish teacher.

