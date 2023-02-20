Dog In Lap Causes Crash; Car Flipped Over

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Stephen Flynn, 67, Hackettstown, was traveling west on Route 46 near Baldwin Road on Sunday, February 5 at 8:57 p.m. behind a 2005 Minni, towed by the Mobile Home driven by Mr. Kenneth Sawyer, Vermont.

Flynn told Parsippany Police Officer Pasquale Parisi that his dog was sitting on his lap, and the dog began to move, causing him to look down at the dog. When the driver looked down at the dog, he crashed into the Minni, pushing the vehicle into the Mobile Home, which was stopped at the red traffic signal.

After crashing into the 2005 Minni, Mr. Flynn’s 2020 Nissan Rogue vehicle lost control and flipped onto the driver’s side.

Mr. Flynn was charged with (39:4-97) Careless Driving.

The 2020 Nissan and the 2005 Minni were towed from the scene by C&L Towing.

Related

Comments

Comments