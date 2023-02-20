EnVogue Salon Celebrates Grand Opening of it’s new location

PARSIPPANY — EnVogue Salon opened its door for the first time in July 1994. From the moment it opened, it made a reputation for itself as a salon that creates beautiful looks, confidence, peace, and a caring environment for all its clients. From the very start, the salon had a creative team who put their best foot forward and made the salon a place for everyone to enjoy themselves.

One of its creative team is Bharti Khandelwal. Bharti is an immigrant who first came to the USA in 2003, dreaming of making a better living for herself, her husband, and her future family. She enrolled in an Artistic academy to gain her cosmetology license in 2004.

From 9-5 every day, she studied as a student at the academy and worked a retail job at night. Her hard work and passion paid off in 2005 when she received her cosmetology license and got her first job at EnVogue Salon.

There she worked as an assistant for six months, gaining and learning more and more, and finally became an official hairstylist. Thus, she worked as a hairstylist for 11 years at EnVogue, creating beautiful results and even more beautiful smiles.

For 11 years, she put forward hard work, dedication, and commitment, showing only her best to the world and, more importantly, her clients.

In 2017, all her hard work paid off, and she got the opportunity to take over the salon as its new boss and purchased the salon.

Once she took over the salon, she worked even harder, creating social media accounts, new clientele, and a new name and identity for the salon.

She was soon joined by Paul, a stylist who has supported her through thick and thin and is still with her in the salon today! While EnVogue was already an amazing salon, she took it to a new level by not only sticking with traditional hairstyles but also letting her creativity and passion for colors and arts flow through the beautiful hair of her clients.

On some days, it’s a rainbow hair dying; on another, it’s a bride’s special day that she had the opportunity to make even more special. From haircuts, colors, blowouts, and makeup, she created a name for herself and her salon with high standards and established herself as one of the best and most professional salons in the area.

In 2022, it was time for her salon to move locations; thus, she geared herself for an entirely new journey and shift to a new location. It was a daunting task, but she was up to it and purchased a location that was originally a salon that was opened more than 30 years ago, the Vincent Ghetto salon.

The Vincent Ghetto Salon has a history of its own, passed down from generation to generation, but it had fallen into disrepair. Bharti, seeing the beauty of the location, purchased it and started the journey to build a new salon, one that was a reflection of both the history of the original Ghetto salon, but also the EnVogue Salon that she spent years making a name for.

For months the salon was worked on and had its own issues. But the salon and hope for happy clients surpassed all problems, and the salon was built and ready in January of 2023.

On her birthday, Bharti resumed her work. The salon’s story, her story, and its ups and downs make her and this salon so beautiful.

Passion, inspiration, love, and care were and still are the foundations of this salon, no matter the location. And thus, the salon lives on as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the salon and its creative team to its clients.

The beauty of the story of EnVogue is only surpassed by the beauty of the smiles of the clients who walk out of the salon at the end of their appointment. The salon lives on, not based on how it looks or where it is, but on the hair and stories of its stunning clients. Join us in making a new story for this new salon, and visit EnVogue today to add to this beautiful legacy!

On Saturday, February 18, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio; Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill; Council President Loretta Gragnani and Councilmen Frank Neglia and Justin Musella; Robert Peluso, President Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Nicolas Limanov and Ildiko Peluso, Board Members; as well as Nick Rafanello and Scott Donnelly, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development; and Morris County Commissioner Director John Krickus, Commissioner Stephen Shaw; and longtime customer Carol Tiesi joined in the ribbon cutting celebration of EnVogue’s new location. The new location is located at 54 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. Hours at Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please call to schedule your complimentary consultation at (973) 402-5454 or visit their website by clicking here.