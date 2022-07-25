Saul Dental Group Celebrates Grand Opening

PARSIPPANY — The recent gap left by the retirement of long time Lake Hiawatha Dentist, Dr. Diane Amberg-Borsellino, DMD has been quickly filled. Dr. Keel Saul, DDS, the personable, friendly, and professional Doctor acquired the practice this past March 9 and began seeing patients on March 22.

Dr. Saul, originally from Guyana before immigrating to the U.S. at the age of eleven, and now practicing under SAUL Dental Group is a graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ). He completed his residency at Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair.

Dr. Saul is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and New Jersey Dental Association (NJDA) and previously practiced in both Rutherford and Keansburg.

This will be Dr. Saul’s first venture into private practice since receiving his license to practice in 2011. Dr. Saul performs all phases of comprehensive, preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry for children and adults, including implants and Invisalign treatment.

SAUL Dental Group is located at 118 North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha. Appointments can be made by contacting (973) 334-8258, or via their website at www.SaulDentalGroup.com. Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.

On Saturday, July 23 SAUL Dental Group celebrated their Grand Opening Day. On hand for the ribbon cutting welcoming SAUL Dental Group to our community, along with an enthusiastic crowd of family, friends, and well-wishers, were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Parsippany Council members, Frank Neglia, Loretta Gragnani, Justin Musella, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee, Frank L. Cahill.