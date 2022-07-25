Parsippany Democratic Secretary Lorraine Sola has Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Longtime Parsippany resident and Secretary of the Parsippany Democratic Committee, Lorraine Sola, has passed away. The Parsippany Democratic Committee has released the following statement which includes reflections from party members and elected officials:

It is with heavy hearts that the Parsippany Democratic Committee mourns the loss of our friend and committee Secretary Lorraine Sola. Lorraine was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, one of two children to Anthony and Pasquina LaVopa Sola. Her parents valued a strong work ethic for their children, and Lorraine would earn a General Management Degree from Thomas Edison State following the birth of her three beloved children, Joseph, Richard, and Danielle.

“I’ve known Lorraine for the entirety of my adult life, and was always inspired by her boundless energy,” said Parsippany Democratic Committee Chair Matt Clarkin. “She rarely slowed down. She shared her opinions openly. And she fiercely loved her family. That her loss has hit so many so hard is a testament to the way Lorraine lived her life – in service to others.”

Lorraine worked for Fidelity Management and Hoffman Architects, later received her realtors license to lease commercial space. She spent a great deal of time giving back to the community. She was a longtime PTO member at her children’s schools, Secretary to the Madison Zoning Board, a driver for the Parsippany Community Center, and the District 39 committeewoman on the Parsippany Democratic Committee.

Parsippany Democratic Committee Vice Chair Judy Hernandez stated, “Lorraine, my friend, was a ‘force of nature, larger than life itself’. She always showed up, always gave of her time and inspired others to do the same. Her goal was to make a positive contribution wherever she could and she has done that in spades. She will be sorely missed.”

Lorraine was particularly proud of her work on Governor Murphy’s and Congresswoman Sherrill’s campaigns. Her son, Joseph Petrosine, proudly served alongside her as a Parsippany Democratic committeeman. Tributes have poured in from several of Lorraine’s colleagues and fellow community members.

“Lorraine was more than an activist and an advocate for senior citizens in Parsippany, she was a force of nature,” said former Mayor Michael Soriano. “Her family, friends, & colleagues at the Parsippany Department of Aging are all going to miss her loving energy and her drive to make our world a better place. We are all going to miss her very much.”

Morris County Democratic Committee Chair Amalia Duarte stated, “Lorraine was a wonderful volunteer and leader for the Parsippany Democrats. Her enthusiasm was contagious! I am deeply saddened by her passing. On behalf of the County Committee, I am sending condolences to her family, friends and all who loved Lorraine and will cherish her memory in their hearts.”

“Lorraine was a sweet, caring woman,” said Parsippany Board of Education member Kendra Von Achen. “She always asked about my kids when I saw her. She did so much for the community, always volunteering her time. She was always happy and laughing. I will miss her.”

“A terrible loss, she always tended to others in the community. She adored her family. She will be sorely missed,” said Parsippany Democratic Committee Treasurer Steve Mandel.

“Lorraine Sola was a good friend and a force of nature. She did so much to help other people and gave selflessly to anyone in need. I feel so lucky to have known her, and I will miss her dearly,” said former Council candidate and Parsippany Democratic Committee member Cori Herbig.

Parsippany Democratic Committee Sergeant-at-Arms John Von Achen provided a fitting tribute: “Lorraine was a rare and special person. She didn’t care what others thought of her, she just told it as she saw it, and we all loved her for it.

Few cared for others the way that Lorraine did. She was always looking out for others, defending freedom and equal rights for all, especially women. Her long-term activism and commitment made her a dependable and beloved centerpiece of Democratic politics in Morris County. She was a favorite of Governor Murphy and Congress Member Sherrill.

Kendra and I always looked for Lorraine when we arrived at events. She always had wonderful stories to tell us about what she had been up to, what her kids were up to and her take on the latest in politics. Her family meant everything to her, the way she talked about her kids and grandkids and cousins, and about all of us. She always made us know we were special to her. I hope she always knew how special she was to us. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.”

Information on arrangements celebrating Lorraine’s life are not available at this time. We ask that you keep her family in your prayers during this difficult time.

