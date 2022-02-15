Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Swears in New Assistant Prosecutor

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the hiring of Michael J. McDonald as Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Assistant Prosecutor McDonald was officially sworn in by Prosecutor Carroll at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on February 14, 2022.

Assistant Prosecutor McDonald will be assigned to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit that serves to investigate and prosecute sex crime offenders and works to protect our children from exposure to criminal and predatory misconduct.

Assistant Prosecutor McDonald most recently served as a Deputy Attorney General for the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General and was assigned to the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. He formerly served as the First Assistant Prosecutor for the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office (WCPO) since 2012.

Previously, he also was employed as a trial attorney for a private law firm and as an Assistant Prosecutor at the WCPO from 1991 through 1998. He also served as a judicial law clerk for the Hon. John C. Stritehoff, Jr., J.S.C. in Warren County. AP McDonald is a certified instructor at the Office of the Attorney General Advocacy Institute.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts with a Business Major and Classics Minor from Gettysburg College, and a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University. Prosecutor Carroll said, “The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is fortunate to have a prosecutor with such a wealth of experience joining our ranks.”