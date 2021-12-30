Italian American Police Officers Society of NJ Hosts Party for Big Brother’s and Big Sisters of Northern Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — The Italian American Police Society of NJ hosted a Holiday Party for hundreds of children and volunteers from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northern New Jersey at the Parsippany Police Athletic League. Santa and Mrs. Claus joined officers to provide toys, gifts, pizza, and gift cards to children in single-parent families.

The Society, founded in 1987, is comprised of more than four thousand local, county, state, and federal law enforcement officers of Italian ancestry. The Society holds several charitable and social events each year and is the state’s largest ethnic law enforcement organization.

