Mayor Soriano Reflects The Past Four Years

PARSIPPANY — As my tenure as mayor of Parsippany draws to a close at the end of this month, I look back and reflect on what an honor it has been over these past four years to be your mayor. It’s been a privilege to lead the community I have called home for 20 years.

I look back on my time in the office with joy and accomplishment. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, my administration fed hundreds of families with food every week. I got to see the faces of appreciation, and know that the work we did made a difference in families’ lives.

For public safety, we outfitted our police department with body cams, erected a state-of-the-art communication tower, and worked to get the force accredited.

For economic development and eco-responsibility, we completed the township’s first Master Plan since 1976. We re-entered the Highlands Council, and for the first time in township history, achieved bronze status in environmental stewardship through Sustainable Jersey. We implemented a plastic bag ban, which the state has now adopted, and we’re exploring new solar paneling and efficiency standards for our sewers and wastewater treatment.

We embraced Parsippany’s rich diversity through celebration. We raised the Indian flag in honor of Indian Independence Day, brought back the July 4th fireworks in 2021, raised the Italian flag for the Italian Food & Cultural Festival, and raised the pride flag for the entire month of June.

We looked to build the largest park in Parsippany with the nearly completed acquisition of the Kosut property and assisted in the groundbreaking of the Boonton Reservoir Trails project, both of which will open up incredible open space and passive recreation opportunities for residents. We secured funds to beautify North Beverwyck Road and rebuild the Lake Hiawatha Library.

I will soon rejoin the ranks of a private citizen, and as such I wish my successor the best of luck in his term ahead. I hope he does everything he can to honor all Parsippany residents and is guided by doing what’s right for this community. Whatever political ideology you ascribe to, one thing we can all agree on: Parsippany truly is The Place To Be.

I will leave Town Hall with my head held high, reminded each and every day how many residents have touched my life, and how many memories I have made here. While this chapter may close, for now, I promise I will continue to be an active member of our township. When I became an elected public servant, it changed me. The desire to help my neighbors live their best lives has become a deeply personal pursuit, and I hope each and every one of you can join me in that pursuit for all of us. When our community works together as a team, as neighbors, as friends, I believe that anything and everything is possible.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you and give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”

Thank you, Parsippany. May God continue to bless you all.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2020. Click here for the full version.