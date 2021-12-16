SportsMed Physical Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — SportsMed Physical Therapy is a premier physical therapy company with 24 locations across NJ & CT. Our newest location is now open in Parsippany and we are excited to serve the Morris County area. Our mission is to set the standard in quality patient care, and we focus on serving and supporting our patients on their journeys to feeling & performing their best. In addition to state-of-the-art equipment and highly skilled doctors of physical therapy, many of our locations also offer chiropractic & acupuncture for a truly holistic wellness experience. No prescription is required to get started; simply contact our office and can verify your insurance for you and schedule an appointment at your convenience.

Kevin Bauman, PT, DPT is a Physical Therapy and the Clinical Director of SportsMed Physical Therapy Parsippany. Kevin specializes in orthopedics and has extensive education and experience with manual therapy. As a former competitive athlete, he especially enjoys working with the athletic population, from school and professional athletes to weekend warriors.

Kevin says, “One of the most fulfilling things about my profession is seeing patients realize they are improving and starting to go back to their former selves prior to their injury. It is always satisfying to see a patient getting back to things they love to do, whether its sports or just being able to go for a walk or return to favorite hobbies.”

SportsMed Physical Therapy is located at 85 New Road, Parsippany. (973) 841-8437. www.spineandsportsmed.com.

Related

Comments

Comments