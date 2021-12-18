Parsippany Recycling for Next Week

PARSIPPANY — Due to next week’s holiday, the Department of Public Works will observe several schedule changes that residents should be aware of. Please see below for changes to each district:
- Wednesday, December 22: Garbage Districts 1, 2, 4 | Recycling District 3 | No Cardboard Pickup
- Thursday, December 23: Garbage Districts 3, 5, 6 | Recycling Districts 4 & 5 | Recycling Center closed
- Friday, December 24: Recycling Center Closed, | No Garbage or Recycling Pickup
- Saturday, December 25: Recycling Center closed, | No Garbage or Recycling Pickup
For more information, please contact Township of Parsippany’s Department of Public Works at (973) 263-7273.