PARSIPPANY — Walmart Store East has leased 90,000 square feet of warehouse space at 100 Jefferson Road.

According to a recent zoning permit filed with the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, the operation will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The building which is under new ownership and management features approximately 550,000 square feet. Easy access to I-287, I-80, I-280, and Routes 46, 10, and 24.