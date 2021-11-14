Councilman-Elect Musella to set Office Hours

PARSIPPANY — Councilman-elect Justin Musella announced that once sworn in, he will be instituting regular office hours to assist residents to navigate issues in cooperation with Town Hall.

“I believe that representing hard-working taxpayers begins from the ground up. By making time for residents to voice their concerns or even just make suggestions, we can ensure that Town Hall is more responsive to problems that otherwise would go unnoticed” said Musella, adding “While I have strong confidence in Mayor Barberio and his plans to revitalize our local government, I want to ensure that the mistakes of the past four years are not repeated, namely those of ignorance toward issues that everyday residents face.”

Information on location and times for office hours will be announced after the inauguration day.