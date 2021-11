PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills will celebrate Hanukkah and hold a menorah lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1 at Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

The event will feature songs and spoken word as residents and civic and spiritual leaders pay tribute to the Festival of Lights.

For more information, call (973) 539-8549 or (973) 828-3125.