Return and Earn: An Incentive Program for Garden State Workers and Employers

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Department of Labor’s “Return and Earn” takes advantage of New Jersey’s existing On-the-Job Training infrastructure to provide wage reimbursement support to New Jersey employers that hire eligible applicants with identifiable skills gaps. Employers will then be reimbursed for 50% of the wages paid for regular hours worked during the contracted employer-provided training period.

Employers can receive the wage subsidy for up to six months, up to the cap of $10,000 per Return and Earn an employee, and are limited to a total Return and Earn subsidy across all employees of $40,000.

This $500 Return and Earn incentive and On-the-Job Training subsidy will be funded by $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Additional related supportive services will be funded by Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds.

Click here for complete details.

