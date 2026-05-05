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Local Teams Rally for PanCAN, Raise Hundreds of Thousands in Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

Despite rainy conditions on April 25, area residents and supporters made a powerful impact in the fight against pancreatic cancer, raising more than $452,526 toward a $625,000 goal as part of the PanCAN fundraising effort. Mayor Pulkit Desai, Council Vice President Diya Patel, and Nick Kumburis joined participants in showing their support for the cause.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Despite rainy conditions on Sunday, April 25, area residents and supporters made a powerful impact in the fight against pancreatic cancer, raising more than $452,526 toward a $625,000 goal as part of the PanCAN fundraising effort.

The initiative, which supports the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), has brought together teams, families, and community members united in raising awareness and critical funds for research, patient support, and advocacy.

The MVP team, Andy’s Avengers, led the PanCAN fundraising effort with an impressive $56,323.77 raised in support of pancreatic cancer research and awareness.
Members of the All-Star Team Tony’s Tigers helped raise $35,458.53 in support of the PanCAN fundraising effort, contributing to the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Leading the fundraising effort is Andy’s Avengers, which has raised $56,323.77 to date.

Other top contributing teams include:

  • Team Cashman Young — $36,412.45
  • Tony’s Tigers — $35,458.53

In addition to team efforts, several individuals have made significant contributions. Top participants include:

  • Sharon Bittman — $35,897
  • Karen Young — $35,158
  • Bruce Kramer — $8,655
  • Livvie Friedler — $6,440
  • Deborah Cancelliere — $5,875
  • Jonathan Pariot — $5,589
  • Bruce Rothbard — $5,413
  • Gail Kouril — $5,292
  • Lynn Green — $5,237
  • Linda Doherty — $5,237

Mayor Pulkit Desai attended the PanCAN Walk on April 25, joining residents in support of the organization’s mission.

“It was inspiring to stand alongside our residents at the PanCAN Walk and see our community come together in support and remembrance,” said Mayor Pulkit Desai. “Events like this highlight the strength of Parsippany and our shared commitment to funding research, improving early detection, and advancing treatment options. Together, we stand in hope and in the fight against pancreatic cancer.”

Parsippany resident Nick Kumburis joined fellow participants at the PanCAN Walk on April 25, supporting efforts to raise awareness and funds in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

The event brought the community together, with volunteers and local police, fire, and EMS helping ensure a safe and successful day.

The impressive totals highlight the dedication of participants who continue to rally behind the cause, many of whom have been personally impacted by pancreatic cancer.

PanCAN is a national organization focused on improving outcomes for patients battling one of the most aggressive forms of cancer. Funds raised help support groundbreaking research, early detection initiatives, and vital resources for patients and their families.

Organizers say the momentum continues to build as the community pushes toward the $625,000 goal, demonstrating the strength and compassion of those committed to making a difference.

Residents are encouraged to continue supporting the effort as teams work together to bring hope to those affected by pancreatic cancer.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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