Parsippany Council Authorizes Application for 2026 Community Development Block Grant Funding

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills approved a resolution authorizing the Township to submit an application for the 2026 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant funding through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The resolution, identified as Resolution R2026-107, confirms that Parsippany-Troy Hills is eligible to receive federal funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and outlines the Township’s participation in the Community Development Block Grant program.

According to the resolution, the Township developed a Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Action Plan in compliance with federal regulations and made the plan available for public review for a 30-day period prior to submission.

The resolution also notes that Parsippany-Troy Hills has been a member of the Morris County Consortium participating in HOME Investment Partnership Program activities since 1994.

Under the approved resolution, Mayor Pulkit Desai is authorized to submit the application for Community Development Funding and execute any certifications or documentation required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Community Development Block Grant funding is commonly used by municipalities for programs and projects that benefit low- and moderate-income residents, including public infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation, accessibility projects, and community services.